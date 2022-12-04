 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to have ‘door slammed in his face’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of being cast aside by King Charles if he decides to go after Camilla.

Royal commentator and author Phil Dampier made this admission in his latest interview.

He started it all off by telling Express UK, “I am sure it is right that Charles will go to great lengths to maintain a relationship with Harry but there is a limit.”

Especially since its evident “King Charles would pretty much forgive Harry for anything – except dragging Camilla through the mud.”

Before concluding though, Mr Dampier explained, “At that point what sanctions are on offer? What choice do they have but to say, ‘OK, you've crossed a line here and there is no way back. It's time to go your own way, but not as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears claims she looks ‘exactly’ like Jessica Simpson

Britney Spears claims she looks ‘exactly’ like Jessica Simpson

Royal family racism row is ‘blown out of proportion’, say experts

Royal family racism row is ‘blown out of proportion’, say experts
Prince Harry made Queen 'tie up loose ends' during her final days

Prince Harry made Queen 'tie up loose ends' during her final days
Prince William, Prince Harry come together to joint letter for Christmas carol service

Prince William, Prince Harry come together to joint letter for Christmas carol service
Keke Palmer confirms pregnancy during ‘SNL’ monologue

Keke Palmer confirms pregnancy during ‘SNL’ monologue

Netflix 'Farha' film faces online troll attacks: Report

Netflix 'Farha' film faces online troll attacks: Report
King Charles, Camilla 'weary' reaction over Prince Harry Netflix show laid bare

King Charles, Camilla 'weary' reaction over Prince Harry Netflix show laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan sneaked in photographers in Palace sans Queen approval

Prince Harry, Meghan sneaked in photographers in Palace sans Queen approval
Prince Harry urged 'those Brits need to learn lesson' before Oprah sit-in

Prince Harry urged 'those Brits need to learn lesson' before Oprah sit-in