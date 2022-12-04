Prince Harry to have ‘door slammed in his face’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of being cast aside by King Charles if he decides to go after Camilla.



Royal commentator and author Phil Dampier made this admission in his latest interview.

He started it all off by telling Express UK, “I am sure it is right that Charles will go to great lengths to maintain a relationship with Harry but there is a limit.”

Especially since its evident “King Charles would pretty much forgive Harry for anything – except dragging Camilla through the mud.”

Before concluding though, Mr Dampier explained, “At that point what sanctions are on offer? What choice do they have but to say, ‘OK, you've crossed a line here and there is no way back. It's time to go your own way, but not as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.”