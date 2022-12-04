Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'beeping' like useless 'dishwasher': Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for bringing more defamation to the Royal Family.

Speaking to LBC in a recent conversation, royal expert Jonathan Sacredoti has compares the Sussexes to an empty dishwasher.

He said: "In terms of just pursuing fame, and fortune related to that, controversy never hurts.

"In that respect, love or hate them, they're going to keep earning money, the money is going to keep rolling in from these sort of contracts – the massive Spotify contract, the Netflix contract, even the book deal.

"So I don't think they need to worry about the money in that respect, and fame or infamy are both contributing to all that.

"But they're a bit like when the dishwasher when it's finished and it keeps beeping.

"You just kind of want it to stop bit it's constantly reminding you that it's there. It's done its job, it just needs to be quiet – I think the same could be said of them," they concluded.