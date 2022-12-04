 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet insists government to tackle impact of social media on young minds

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Kate Winslet insists government to tackle impact of social media on young minds
Kate Winslet insists government to tackle impact of social media on young minds 

Kate Winslet urged the government to take action over the impact of social media on children’s mental health.

The Academy-winning British star, 47, insisted the social media firms to enforce age restrictions in a bid to protect children and youngsters from developing mental health issues.

Speaking to BBC, the Mare of Easttown actress said that many parents feel “utterly powerless” to help their children deal with the impact of social media.

“I really do struggle with social media,” Kate admitted. “I struggle with the impact it is clearly having on teenage mental health,” she added.

Kate, who played lead in Channel 4 film I am Ruth, further added, “I do wish that our government would crack down on it. I do wish that there would be certain platforms that were banned before a certain age. I wish that security checks would be much more rigorous.”

I am Ruth narrates the story of a single mother whose 17-year-old daughter struggles with her mental health, with problems worsened by social media.

Kate stars opposite her own daughter, Mia Threapleton, in I Am Ruth. The film is an instalment of the Bafta-nominated and female-led drama anthology series I Am, created by filmmaker Dominic Savage.

I Am Ruth airs on Channel 4 on December 8.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Corrin says she’s proud of ‘Lady Chatterly’s Lover’

Emma Corrin says she’s proud of ‘Lady Chatterly’s Lover’
Who is Mel B worst celeb ever? She points to James Corden

Who is Mel B worst celeb ever? She points to James Corden
Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'
Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling

'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling
Prince Harry’s ‘bromance with Netflix is ashes’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘bromance with Netflix is ashes’: report
Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'

Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'
Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise

Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making 'frivolous' claims against her

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making 'frivolous' claims against her
Greta Gerwig second pregnancy met with ZERO 'attention'

Greta Gerwig second pregnancy met with ZERO 'attention'
Prince Harry in talks to promote bombshell book ‘Spare’ in UK

Prince Harry in talks to promote bombshell book ‘Spare’ in UK
Chloe Fineman gushes about 'deeply charming' former SNL costar Pete Davidson

Chloe Fineman gushes about 'deeply charming' former SNL costar Pete Davidson