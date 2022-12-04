Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bullied’ into releasing trailer

File Footage

Experts believe Netflix reportedly ‘bullied’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into releasing the trailer for their docuseries.



Author and journalist Alison Boshoff brought this insight to light via a source close to the Daily Mail.

The insider claimed, “Netflix had to bully them into screening it this year — they wanted to hold back till next year. 'The problem was that they got nervous after the [Queen's] funeral about how it would all play out. I heard they also wanted to edit heaps out and it was like, 'nope'.”

Even a Netflix spokesperson refused to deny the presence of conflict and offered a clarification, stating, “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions and are excited to share Harry & Meghan, the series, with the world.”

“We continue to work together on a number of projects, including Heart Of Invictus.”