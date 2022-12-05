 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Unseen photo from Kate Middleton, William’s royal wedding emerges: Details

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in a resplendent royal ceremony in 2011, and while the event was watched by millions around the globe, one previously unseen photo from the historic union has now emerged online.

According to Hello magazine, royal fans were treated to the never-before-seen picture from William and Kate’s 2011 royal wedding when an eBay seller put up a listing for the couple’s Christmas card from their wedding year.

Unseen photo from Kate Middleton, William’s royal wedding emerges: Details

The picture in question shows Kate and Prince William in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace, with the now-Princess of Wales seen in her stunning Alexander McQueen wedding dress and the Princes of Wales in his Irish Guards frock coat uniform.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have now been married for more than a decade and share three kids, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, all three immediately in line to the British throne after their father. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard was ‘sold false goods’ in Johnny Depp: ‘You hit me repeatedly’

Amber Heard was ‘sold false goods’ in Johnny Depp: ‘You hit me repeatedly’
'Objectified': George Clooney reveals tough phase in early career

'Objectified': George Clooney reveals tough phase in early career
Britney Spears fans think her account is hacked after she praises sister

Britney Spears fans think her account is hacked after she praises sister

Kanye West admits he’s sorry for ‘using curse words in the church’

Kanye West admits he’s sorry for ‘using curse words in the church’
A slap, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Kanye West: the 2022 top showbiz stories

A slap, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Kanye West: the 2022 top showbiz stories
Prince William’s ‘inner tension’ around Kate Middleton revealed by expert

Prince William’s ‘inner tension’ around Kate Middleton revealed by expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ditched by top Archewell boss

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ditched by top Archewell boss
A slap, a maverick and some ABBAtars: the 2022 showbiz stories

A slap, a maverick and some ABBAtars: the 2022 showbiz stories
George Clooney, Amy Grant receive honors at glitzy Washington gala

George Clooney, Amy Grant receive honors at glitzy Washington gala
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West's 'genetic hybrid' comments

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West's 'genetic hybrid' comments
Aaron Carter's mother wants her grandson Prince to inherit late singer's estate

Aaron Carter's mother wants her grandson Prince to inherit late singer's estate