 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez’s sister says model is ‘ashamed of her current financial situation’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez was recently slammed by her sister Patricia, who claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend is ‘ashamed’ of her ‘economic situation’.

During her appearance on the Telecinco program Socialite, Patricia said that the model makes fun of her.

"I have heard many rumours of this within the family. She is ashamed of me and laughs and rejoices at my current economic situation," she said.

Patricia said that her sister was a “bad person” before adding: “I am not a person who likes confrontation or getting angry with her. I think we have to talk about what happened and put an end to this situation.”

"At no time have I ever asked Georgina for money, the only thing I did was ask for help for my children," she shared.

"I don't want money, I just gave her the phone number of the school so that she could contact them so that she could help my children by buying the books for the course.

"I just asked for help and I'm still waiting,” Georgina’s sister further added.

More From Entertainment:

Video: Prince Harry talks ‘royal hierarchy’, ‘war against Meghan Markle’

Video: Prince Harry talks ‘royal hierarchy’, ‘war against Meghan Markle’
Kate Middleton seen ‘taking control’ at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton seen ‘taking control’ at Earthshot Prize Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner to celebrate Christmas together? Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner to celebrate Christmas together? Deets inside

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘very jealous’ of Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘very jealous’ of Kate Middleton, Prince William
Meghan Markle will ‘need a new career’: ‘It’s a dying cause’

Meghan Markle will ‘need a new career’: ‘It’s a dying cause’
Kate Middleton’s ‘flirty’ exchange with Prince William revealed by lip reader

Kate Middleton’s ‘flirty’ exchange with Prince William revealed by lip reader
‘Emancipation’ producer apologises for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere

‘Emancipation’ producer apologises for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere
Elon Musk lashes out at fans, refuses to sign autographs

Elon Musk lashes out at fans, refuses to sign autographs

Meghan Markle expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid for royal engagements

Meghan Markle expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid for royal engagements
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ cast strikes a pose in stunning Paris shoot

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ cast strikes a pose in stunning Paris shoot
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED over ‘money making’ plans after Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED over ‘money making’ plans after Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Tom Cruise ‘shocked’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Tom Cruise ‘shocked’