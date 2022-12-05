 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is simply just Meghan Markle’s ‘deluded’, ‘manipulated brat’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called into question for the comments he made regarding the media war against Meghan Markle.

This claim has yet again been made by Piers Morgan who recently took to social media to attack the couple’s latest allegations.

The allegations in question are part of the second video installment from the Netflix docuseries.

While retweeting it, Mr Morgan referenced an article by the New York Post who quoted Prince Harry as saying, “there's a 'war against Meghan': 'It's a dirty game’.”

As part of his reaction Mr Morgan wrote, “Says the guy waging a relentless vicious public war against his own family. Harry’s such a deluded spoiled manipulated brat.”

Check it out Below:


More From Entertainment:

'Good Morning America' hosts taken off air amid relationship rumours: Report

'Good Morning America' hosts taken off air amid relationship rumours: Report
Courteney Cox gets hit with football by Michael Evans Behling in new hilarious clip

Courteney Cox gets hit with football by Michael Evans Behling in new hilarious clip
Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America

Natalie Portman speaks up over ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in America
Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish wants to spend ‘most romantic Christmas’ with beau Jesse Rutherford
Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'

Prince Harry dubbed 'compliant’ husband who adapts Meghan's 'narrative'
Kim Kardashian sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Kim Kardashian sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’
Victoria Beckham showcases her sleek figure in backless gown

Victoria Beckham showcases her sleek figure in backless gown

Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle
Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’