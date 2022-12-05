Victoria Beckham showcases her sleek figure in backless gown

Victoria Beckham showed off her slim figure on Sunday night, as she posed alongside Naomi Campbell, Zoe Saldana, and Eva Longoria at the star-studded British Vogue Forces For Change dinner in London.



The fashion designer enjoyed a 'girls night out' at the Londoner Hotel held by the glossy magazine's editor Edward Enninful to honour women making a positive contribution to society.

Victoria, 48, looked out of this world in a backless extremely plunging gown. The top was backless, putting the whole of her slender torso on display as she posed for the camera.



Photo credits: DailyMail

The fashion mogul showed off her incredible figure in the eye-catching halterneck black and white number which she teamed with thigh-high open-toe boots.



