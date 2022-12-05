Michelle Yeoh speaks on Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Michelle Yeoh has recently addressed The Witcher’s decision to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt with Liam Hemsworth.



According to E! News, Yeoh plays the role of sword-elf Scian in Netflix’s upcoming series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

“I think Henry did such an amazing job,” she told media outlet.

Yeoh expressed curiosity as she said, “Let’s see what Liam has to bring, right? That’s how it is."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also addressed her character’s tattoos in the new series.

“All of them have a meaning,” stated the 60-year-old.

The actress explained, “The ones on the forehead say, ‘Promises made shall not waver.’ It’s all with intention. Her tribe was one that believed in true loyalty. When you ask a favour from the Ghost Tribe, you should be very clear why you are doing it, because all deeds don’t go unnoticed.”

“I get to play an elf, and you don’t see an Asian-looking elf running around a lot,” added Yeoh.

Meanwhile, The Witcher: Blood Origin is slated to release on Netflix on December 25.