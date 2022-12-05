Adam Sandler realises he feels ‘old man’ while recovering from hip surgery

Adam Sandler has recently that being a patient made him feel “like an old man” following his recovery from hip surgery in September.



In a latest interview with Page Six at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday, the Click actor spoke about his cause of injury.

“I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged, but then being unable to tie my own shoe didn’t feel rugged,” stated the 56-year-old.

The comedian revealed that his wife and two daughters would help him with his “shoe-trying duties” for quite some time.

“They were nice about it,” he quipped.

The actor shared, “I screamed a lot then calmed down and ate some food.”

Currently, Adam is on the road doing stand-up tour in 22 cities of the Unites States

Adam also mentioned that he ended his performance with Chris Farley’s song as a tribute to the late comedian.

Earlier, on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Adam remarked, “I've sung it maybe a hundred times already, but it still rocks me.”

“I think it's because we show video of Chris, and I see his face, and I remember his dad, and I remember I'm friends with his brothers and his mom and everybody, and they still miss him a lot. So, yeah, it gets me,” he added.