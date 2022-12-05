 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Trevor Noah details ‘other careers’ he would pursue if not in entertainment industry

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Trevor Noah details ‘other careers’ he would pursue if not in entertainment industry
Trevor Noah details ‘other careers’ he would pursue if not in entertainment industry

Trevor Noah has recently spoken up on what career he would have pursued if not in the entertainment industry.

The Daily Show posted a clip of Between the Scenes on Instagram on Monday where the talk show host responded to a question from an audience who asked what would he do if not in this industry.

Noah revealed that he would love to pursue a career in Information Technology, stating, “I’ve always loved working with computers. So, I used to build computers when I was in high school. I would probably love to do that.”

“That’s how my journey began, it’s like I was trying to save up enough money to go to university so that I could study IT at the time. And then I just carried on working, and I haven’t stopped since,” shared Noah

He quipped, “So, now maybe I’ll go to university and finally get that degree and do that.”

Besides IT, the host mentioned that he also loved to be a “salesperson”.

“Like I love helping people, especially when it comes to like buying technology, buying a car, buying,” remarked Noah.

He commented, “I hate how uninformed some sales people are, and how you walk in and then they don’t tell you anything.”

“I like learning about something, and then like sharing that information with other people,” asserted Noah.

Other than salesman and IT, Noah also wanted to be a “teacher” but not the grown-up kids. He preferred young kids who are “always trying to learn”.

Watch here:


More From Entertainment:

Sharon Stone opens up on facing backlash over AIDS activism: ‘destroyed my career’

Sharon Stone opens up on facing backlash over AIDS activism: ‘destroyed my career’
Prince Andrew looks disgruntled during his latest appearance in Windsor amid Meghan, Harry's drama

Prince Andrew looks disgruntled during his latest appearance in Windsor amid Meghan, Harry's drama
Piers Morgan hits back at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'tarnishing Britain’s image abroad'

Piers Morgan hits back at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'tarnishing Britain’s image abroad'
Adam Sandler realises he feels ‘old man’ while recovering from hip surgery

Adam Sandler realises he feels ‘old man’ while recovering from hip surgery
Cardi B brags about getting paid $1 million for a performance

Cardi B brags about getting paid $1 million for a performance
Michelle Yeoh speaks on Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Michelle Yeoh speaks on Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher
Kate Winslet joins hands with 'Titanic' director James Cameron

Kate Winslet joins hands with 'Titanic' director James Cameron

Netflix movie 'Troll' to have a sequel: Director and producers give a hint

Netflix movie 'Troll' to have a sequel: Director and producers give a hint
George Clooney reflects on being a ‘celebrity’ in the age of social media: 'be dignified'

George Clooney reflects on being a ‘celebrity’ in the age of social media: 'be dignified'
Paddy and Christine McGuinness get into the Christmas spirit with children

Paddy and Christine McGuinness get into the Christmas spirit with children

Netflix looking to develop 'Dr. Frankenstein' movie from Guillermo Del Toro

Netflix looking to develop 'Dr. Frankenstein' movie from Guillermo Del Toro
BTS RM and Suga have a heart to heart about future after military

BTS RM and Suga have a heart to heart about future after military