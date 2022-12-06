Kim Kardashian gets restraining order after stranger demanded 'telepathy'

Kim Kardashian has obtained a restraining order against a man who tried to enter her home multiple times.

On Monday, the mother-of-four was granted permission to keep Andre Persaud 100 yards away from her, as per TMZ.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, the 41-year-old said the man insisted the two communicated “telepathically" after barging into her abode.



Persaud visited Kim in August and is claimed to be armed.

