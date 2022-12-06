 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian gets restraining order after stranger demanded 'telepathy'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Kim Kardashian has obtained a restraining order against a man who tried to enter her home multiple times.

On Monday, the mother-of-four was granted permission to keep Andre Persaud 100 yards away from her, as per TMZ.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, the 41-year-old said the man  insisted the two communicated “telepathically" after barging into her abode.

Persaud visited Kim in August and is claimed to be armed.

This comes after Kim Kardashian chimed in her eldest son, Saint West's seventh birthday.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!" she wrote in a loved up Instagram post.



