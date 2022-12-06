 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Prince Harry would be ‘happy’ if Netflix, Spotify contracts ‘went away’

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for the release of their Netflix docuseries this week, but a royal source suggests that they may be happier without their multi-million-dollar contract with the streaming giant.

Talking to Page Six after Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, wrapped up last weekend and Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Sussexes’ upcoming docuseries, a close source in the entertainment industry hinted at their thoughts about their ventures.

The industry insider was quoted saying: “I think they would be happy if their contracts with Netflix and Spotify went away, quite honestly.”

The source then questioned: “But the question is then, how else will they make money?”

This comes as the future of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast remains uncertain amid a spate of resignations at her and Prince Harry’s company Archewell.

