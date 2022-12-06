Gisele Bündchen suffering secret heartbreak after Tom Brady split: Expert

Gisele Bündchen has been suffering a secret heartbreak amid her split from ex-husband Tom Brady, claimed relationship expert Jo Hemmings.

Jo told The Sun that the Brazilian model is finding to move on from her divorce from Tom hard because of the bond she shares with footballer’s son Jack.

Following her separation from Tom, the expert believes that Gisele's relationship with her 15-year-old stepson will not be the same as before.

“Being an ex-wife is one thing to try and cope with, but being an ex-stepmom to 15-year-old Jack might feel like a huge emotional wrench,” Jo said.

"Gisele always stated that she thought of Jack as one of her own and when the marriage broke up, the love for him will have no reason to diminish in any way so that heart emoji was there as a simple but key gesture to reinforce that point.

“Amid Gisele’s distress, she’ll have to look at how she fits into Jack’s life in the future and she’ll be suffering.

"This a complex situation and one which is rarely considered, which means Gisele will be feeling an overwhelming sense of loss and sadness that her relationship with her stepson will be unavoidably changed as a result of her marriage ending.

“Being as inclusive as she has been, bringing Jack into the family and [raising] their own children with joy, love, and enthusiasm, simply won’t be able to happen in the same way anymore

Previously, discussing her bond with Jack, Gisele said as per the publication, "I don’t like the word 'stepmom,' I like 'bonus mom' because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life."

"I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life,” she said of Jack.