Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Hailey Bieber steps out on a low-key date night with husband Justin in NYC

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber enjoyed a cosy dinner date in New York City on Monday night.

The loved-up pair was clicked outside 4 Charles Prime Rib restaurant as they treated themselves with a low-key date night.

Hailey and Justin were pictured as they exited the eatery. The runway queen, 26, was seen wearing baggy black jeans and a 90s inspired bomber jacket. She paired the winter-inspired outfit with her statement sunglasses.

The STAY singer, 28, on the other hand, surprised the onlookers as he rocked a pink padded jacket and tracksuit bottoms with bold trainers and a casual baseball cap.

Hailey was pictured carrying a grey moon shaped Bottega Venetta bag on her arm as she walked close to her husband after enjoying a cosy dinner date.

Hailey and Justin’s latest outing came after the Rhode beauty founder shared that she has a cyst 'the size of an apple' on her ovaries.

Hailey also shut down any pregnancy speculation, revealing “not a baby” on her stomach and added, “I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.”

