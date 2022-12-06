Ola Ray looks different 40 years after Michael Jackson cameo

 
Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller album turned 40. The co-star of its seminal video looks stunning four decades on.

Former Playboy model Ola Ray, now 61, starred in the Thriller video as Michael's girlfriend.

Dressed in his iconic red suit, Michael followed her out and reassured her it was just a film, before launching into his legendary zombie dance routine.

Ola now has voluminous blonde hair and a keen eye for a glamorous outfit.

And she paid tribute to the landmark release on Sunday as it reached a major milestone.

Writing on Instagram, she posted: "Hello World, Happy 40th Anniversary of the Thriller Album. Check out my book for some amazing stories of us in the Thriller Video."

The video is still hugely popular with fans and has been viewed more than 597 million times on YouTube.

