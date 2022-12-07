 
Georgina Rodriguez serves a killer look in orange sports coat

Georgina Rodriguez showed off her style credentials in an orange sports coat and strapless khaki dress as she enjoyed a desert day in Qatar.

She jetted to the World Cup to support her beau, Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Tuesday, the model spent some me time in the desert with her kids but was sure to take to Instagram to share a striking fashion moment from the outing.

The raven-haired beauty also posted to her Instagram Stories to show herself in sportswear following an intense workout with DogPound.

It comes after Ronaldo's team denied claims that the forward is set to sign a contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on January 1st.

