 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears 'started crying' over 'pretty wild' fans intruding privacy: Pal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Britney Spears 'crazy' fanbase deprived her of normalcy in life, says friend.

Speaking to Mirror in an exclusive interview Julianne Key unveiled how she always wanted to see the pop star happy.

"She just started crying and she was like, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on? I just want to go shopping,’" Julianne says. "It just got really crazy. And then it meant her having to be locked into her hotel room because it just was dangerous."

She "wanted to be normal," Julianna continued.

"She really loved entertaining and she really loved performing, she loved that part of the job, but she hated all the other stuff because she wasn’t the kind of celebrity that just could walk outside of her hotel room," she says.

Speaking further of her fame, Julianne added: "It was pretty wild. The fans were crazy. She couldn’t do anything."

"Her manager hated that, I’d sneak Britney out and he’s like, ‘Do you know she has death threats against her?’ And I’m like, ‘I just want her to have a good time.’ She so loved the wigs."

"We literally just ran out. And he’s like, ‘Wait!’. And we just ran. I think that was in Vienna. I got in trouble for that with her management," she continued.

