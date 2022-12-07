 
Meghan Markle 'wants to be innocent' in 'norm' hand-holding with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have PDA as their 'norm' for the cameras, says expert.

Body language expert Patti Wood tells U.S. Sun says it is important for the Sussex couple to be seen as one unit. 

"That is their norm," Wood told the U.S. Sun.

"It's sort of important to know that because we're seeing that norm even up a notch."

They keep clutching each other's hands "which shows a desire to kind of mesh and be seen as joint."

"They might as they go to post handhold, but to keep it continuous tells me that they rely on each other and they want to be seen as a united couple," Wood said.

Speaking about Meghan's choice of outfit from the night, Ms Wood noted: "White typically is innocence."

"It's a beautiful choice, but an interesting choice of 'I wanna be innocent, show a little skin, but not be too exposed.

"It's an interesting, wise choice I would say," she noted.

