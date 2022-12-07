 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana was 'lucky' to be on 'receiving end' of 'playboy' Dodi Al Fayed love

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Princess Diana fell for 'loving' and 'sweet' boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed months before her death.

Annie Cardone, who dated the Egyptian filmmaker just before the Princess of Wales, is touching upon her ugly breakup and heartache.

She tells The Sun: “If I’d given him another chance, would things have been different? Would history have changed?

“That’s a burden of responsibility that I feel I have.”

“When I last saw him, he was begging for another chance. He was crying. He was sobbing," she recalls.

“He was telling me he loved me and it was incredibly hard to see him like that. I still get choked about it.”

Annie believes Dodi began dating Diana while he was still in a relationship with her. 

There was “definitely an overlap," she establishes.

She reveals she was “annoyed” when he began dating the mother-of-two. 

But she admit: “We were both very, very lucky to have been on the receiving end of that. Not many women were.” 

“He was incredibly tactile, loving and sweet. It was very passionate and intense.”

