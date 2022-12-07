 
entertainment
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous red outfit in THESE glamorous snaps

Jennifer Lopez is a sight to behold in her latest social media pictures featuring her in sizzling red outfit.

The Hollywood diva oozed charm as she poses in bold red blazer and matching track pants along with a gorgeous custom red Valentino handbag.

The wife of Ben Affleck wore red ankle boot with her costume and completed her look with a belt around her waist.

Styling her blonde tresses in sleek bun, J.Lo opted for shimmery eye-makeup and bold red lipstick and wore chic red shades.

Giving her glamourous ensemble an added splash of dazzle, Lopez opte for gold and red earrings and a necklace.

“It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas #ThisIsMeNow,” she captioned the photos on her Instagram.

Previously, the Marry Me star opened up on how she always knew that there was a “real love” out there for her after her initial split from Affleck.

In an interview with Vogue, J.Lo said, “Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there.”

”People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life,” the Hollywood beauty added. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

