 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so
The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so

Joe Rogan called on Dwayne Johnson to come clean, as the commentator believes the star cannot have attained his body without steroids, as per LadBible.

Speaking about the Liver Ling fiasco, Joe called out The Rock on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

"The Rock should come clean right now," the podcast host said.

"He should make a video in response to the Liver King video like, 'I need to talk to you because The Rock's been lying'.

'There's not an (expletive) chance in hell he's clean, not a chance in hell as big as The Rock is at 50."

"The point is you can't even get there with HRT (hormone replacement therapy). That's not HRT. He is so massive, and he's so different than he was when he was 30."

Rogan's comments for The Rock came from social media influencer Liver King admitting to using steroids to make his body muscular.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH

Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report
Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit

Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit
BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'

BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'
Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after Oscars slap

Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after Oscars slap
Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video

Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video
Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour

Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour
King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks

King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks
Ryan Reynolds thanks Blake Lively for giving ‘more strength’ a man ‘deserves’

Ryan Reynolds thanks Blake Lively for giving ‘more strength’ a man ‘deserves’
Princess Kate Middleton dazzles in rare tiara for Palace reception

Princess Kate Middleton dazzles in rare tiara for Palace reception
Georgina Rodriguez cuts glamorous figure for Portugal v Switzerland at World Cup

Georgina Rodriguez cuts glamorous figure for Portugal v Switzerland at World Cup
Alec Baldwin 9-year-old daughter left traumatized after learning about ‘Rust’ tragedy

Alec Baldwin 9-year-old daughter left traumatized after learning about ‘Rust’ tragedy