The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so

Joe Rogan called on Dwayne Johnson to come clean, as the commentator believes the star cannot have attained his body without steroids, as per LadBible.

Speaking about the Liver Ling fiasco, Joe called out The Rock on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.



"The Rock should come clean right now," the podcast host said.

"He should make a video in response to the Liver King video like, 'I need to talk to you because The Rock's been lying'.

'There's not an (expletive) chance in hell he's clean, not a chance in hell as big as The Rock is at 50."

"The point is you can't even get there with HRT (hormone replacement therapy). That's not HRT. He is so massive, and he's so different than he was when he was 30."

Rogan's comments for The Rock came from social media influencer Liver King admitting to using steroids to make his body muscular.