Here’s how Ryan Reynolds’ reacted to Shania Twain’s swapped lyrics

Living up to her title, Music Icon, Shania Twain performed an impressive medley of her hits during the People’s Choice Awards held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Twain’s medley included her breakthrough 1995 Billboard Hot 100 hit Any Man of Mine, her crossover late-’90s pop smashes That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, and her latest single Waking Up Dreaming.

However, a highlight during her performance was when she dedicated the famous lyrics from the song Impress that included ‘Brad Pitt’ and swapped it with the Canadian actor, Ryan Reynolds.

“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds!” she said sassily as the cameras cut to the surprised Deadpool star.

The actor, 44, had the sweetest reaction of genuine surprise (albeit, very pleasant) as he mouthed, “Oh my God, me?!” from the audience. He then chuckled, seemingly accepting the compliment.



In addition to the performance, Twain also gave a heartfelt acceptance speech as she accepted the Music Icon award from her friend, actor Billy Porter.

“From a very young age, I turned to songwriting as a form of escapism,” she shared during her speech. “This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you’re able to record them and share them with the whole world. It’s a great honour to be respected as a songwriter. But the biggest honour for me is knowing people have found strength and inspiration in what i have to sing, in my work. So, thank you, I love you for that.”

Later on, Reynolds was also presented with the Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Award. In an heartfelt speech, the actor gave a shoutout to his family for always supporting him especially his wife Blake Lively.