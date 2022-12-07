 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Here’s how Ryan Reynolds’ reacted to Shania Twain’s swapped lyrics

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Here’s how Ryan Reynolds’ reacted to Shania Twain’s swapped lyrics
Here’s how Ryan Reynolds’ reacted to Shania Twain’s swapped lyrics

Living up to her title, Music Icon, Shania Twain performed an impressive medley of her hits during the People’s Choice Awards held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Twain’s medley included her breakthrough 1995 Billboard Hot 100 hit Any Man of Mine, her crossover late-’90s pop smashes That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, and her latest single Waking Up Dreaming.

However, a highlight during her performance was when she dedicated the famous lyrics from the song Impress that included ‘Brad Pitt’ and swapped it with the Canadian actor, Ryan Reynolds.

“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds!” she said sassily as the cameras cut to the surprised Deadpool star.

The actor, 44, had the sweetest reaction of genuine surprise (albeit, very pleasant) as he mouthed, “Oh my God, me?!” from the audience. He then chuckled, seemingly accepting the compliment.

In addition to the performance, Twain also gave a heartfelt acceptance speech as she accepted the Music Icon award from her friend, actor Billy Porter.

“From a very young age, I turned to songwriting as a form of escapism,” she shared during her speech. “This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you’re able to record them and share them with the whole world. It’s a great honour to be respected as a songwriter. But the biggest honour for me is knowing people have found strength and inspiration in what i have to sing, in my work. So, thank you, I love you for that.”

Later on, Reynolds was also presented with the Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Award. In an heartfelt speech, the actor gave a shoutout to his family for always supporting him especially his wife Blake Lively.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner to become witness in Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial

Kylie Jenner to become witness in Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial
Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH

Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH
Lily Collins hints Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will end in twist

Lily Collins hints Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will end in twist
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report
The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so

The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so
Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit

Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit
BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'

BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'
Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after Oscars slap

Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after Oscars slap
Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video

Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video
Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour

Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour
Ashton Kutcher credits Mila Kunis for his journey back to health

Ashton Kutcher credits Mila Kunis for his journey back to health
King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks

King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks