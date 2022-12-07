 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed as ‘heroes’ after Ripple of Hope Award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being hailed as “heroes” after they received the Ripple of Hope Award in New York.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, British royal expert based in the USA, Marlene Eilers Koenig said: “There has not been massive coverage in the US about this.

"I do not think the NYC city papers will have front page covers as was the case in Boston for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer public servants. They are private citizens who are receiving an award that will look good on the mantlepiece.

"There are others who are also receiving this award, most notably Volodymyr Zelensky, who truly deserves all the press' attention.

"He is trying to keep Ukraine independent and democratic,” she added. “Most Americans do not have an interest in the Royal Family.

"The fans of Meghan and Harry have never been interested in the monarchy or British history. They see the couple as heroes,” she continued.

"On the other hand, did you notice the crowds in Boston at the various events? Two very different groups of Americans. I doubt most people even know about the award."

