Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

A former palace aide who alleged that Meghan Markle bullied her has urged Buckingham Palace to reject the Sussex’s ‘lies’ ahead of their Netflix series.

The hotly-released trailer of the couple’s much-anticipated docu-series showed the Duke of Sussex aiming royal aides as he commented: “It’s a dirty game”.

Speaking with The Times, the former employee said: “The only way to end it once for good is for us to be allowed to speak, and for the palace to firmly reject their lies.”

“I certainly have chosen to remain silent out of respect for the crown, but if they keep attacking us and our characters, reputation etc. we need to feel we are equally supported by the royal family,” the aide added.

The publication also reported that the Palace staff are “seething with rage” after the couple released the trailers for the series.

An insider said that it was “absolutely wrong” and has been briefed against it. The sources also insisted that there have been “unprecedented steps” taken to support them.

The Daily Telegraph reported that an insider shared that the palace staff were instead “bending over backwards to work with them”.

