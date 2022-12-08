 
Thursday Dec 08 2022
Prince Harry treated like Prince of America in Pearl Harbor

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Prince Harry treated like Prince of America in Pearl Harbor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday commemorated Pearl Harbor Day by releasing a statement on their Archewell Foundation website.

The statement issued on behalf of the Duke also accompanied multiple pictures from his recent visit to Pearl Harbor National Memorial which he undertook on Veterans Day.

While most of the people in the US admired the Prince for honoring America's heroes, the warm welcome accorded to him by navy officials  didn't go down well with some in the UK.

Prince Harry treated like Prince of America in Pearl Harbor

A large number of people questioned why the US Navy officials saluted the Duke of Sussex who holds no official position in the country.

Others taunted him by calling him the Prince of America and asked the US citizens to record their protest against his visit.

The statement issued by Prince Harry read:

"In November, ahead of the 81st commemoration of Pearl Harbor Day, The Duke of Sussex visited Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu – a monument honoring the thousands of servicemembers and civilians affected by the tragedy.

As part of The Duke’s continued commitment to remembering and honoring military personnel, veterans and families, he toured the sites of the USS Missouri and the USS Arizona alongside Admiral Samuel Paparo (Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet) and Admiral John Aquilino (Commander, U.S Indo Pacific Command), paying his respects with a ceremonial laying of flowers at the reflection pool."


