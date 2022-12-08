Hilaria Baldwin extols Meghan Markle

Hilaria Baldwin on Wednesday showered praises on Meghan Markle after attending the ceremony where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given the Ripple of Hope Award.

Taking to Instagram, Hilaria shared a couple of pictures from the event and wrote, "Meghan and Harry were honored and they spoke about mental health, humanity and being open... So we know that we are not alone."

She added, "Meghan's preserveranse through bullying has given me courage to preservere though harassment I have experienced. We both have had our dark and suicidal thoughts from being picked apart, all the while just wanting to be human."

Hilaria Baldwin said Meghan Markle's "intention of sharing her story helped me, even though out circumstances and particular struggles are different. I see our common humanity."

