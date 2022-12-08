Jennifer Lawrence believes no action female leads exist before 'The Hunger Games'

The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence claimed that there was no female lead in an action movie before her film.

During a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety, the Oscar winner said, "When I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work, we were told," adding, the idea that boys can't identify with female leads was "a lie to keep certain people out of the movies."



However, critics pointed out many instances where female stars led action films, including Linda Hamilton in The Terminator, Sigourney Weaver in Aliens, and Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, among others.

Jennifer Lawrence starred in The Hunger Games, based on Suzanne Collins, and has garnered rave reviews for the actor's portrayal in the film.