Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life

Whoopi Goldberg is trying to block unauthorized biopics on her life after death.

As per PagesSix, the 67-year-old disclosed she had put a clause in her will to prevent unsanctioned biopics about her.

Discussing the ethics of Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, on The View, co-host Sunny Hostin suggested many are also eyeing to make a biopic on the EGOT winner.

“It sounds macabre, but I was speaking to Whoopi, and I was saying that she’s such a famous person that when she passes away, people are going to make films.”

Goldberg added, “Actually, they’re not. They’re not going to make films because in my will it says, ‘Unless you speak to my family, try it.’ Try it.”

Netflix film Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas as the late Monroe, has been panned by critics and audiences alike since its September release on the streaming service.