 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life
Whoopi Goldberg set to prevent unauthorized biopics about her life

Whoopi Goldberg is trying to block unauthorized biopics on her life after death.

As per PagesSix, the 67-year-old disclosed she had put a clause in her will to prevent unsanctioned biopics about her.

Discussing the ethics of Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, on The View, co-host Sunny Hostin suggested many are also eyeing to make a biopic on the EGOT winner.

“It sounds macabre, but I was speaking to Whoopi, and I was saying that she’s such a famous person that when she passes away, people are going to make films.”

Goldberg added, “Actually, they’re not. They’re not going to make films because in my will it says, ‘Unless you speak to my family, try it.’ Try it.”

Netflix film Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas as the late Monroe, has been panned by critics and audiences alike since its September release on the streaming service.

More From Entertainment:

Harry & Meghan: Piers Morgan brands it 'worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Harry & Meghan: Piers Morgan brands it 'worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 3' reportedly cancelled by DC Studios

Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 3' reportedly cancelled by DC Studios
Jennifer Aniston sets up craft service stand outside ‘The Morning Show’ set

Jennifer Aniston sets up craft service stand outside ‘The Morning Show’ set

King Charles tipped to axe Harry to protect Prince William 'legacy'

King Charles tipped to axe Harry to protect Prince William 'legacy'
Charlize Theron: Anya Taylor-Joy didn't reach out before 'Mad Max’s Furiosa'

Charlize Theron: Anya Taylor-Joy didn't reach out before 'Mad Max’s Furiosa'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry better ‘make up’ for mud-slinging trailer

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry better ‘make up’ for mud-slinging trailer
Kim Kardashian living happiest days of her life after finalizing Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian living happiest days of her life after finalizing Kanye West divorce
Jennifer Lawrence believes no action female leads exist before 'The Hunger Games'

Jennifer Lawrence believes no action female leads exist before 'The Hunger Games'
‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet sets new underwater filming record after Tom Cruise

‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet sets new underwater filming record after Tom Cruise

Scott Disick regrets how he ‘treated’ Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship

Scott Disick regrets how he ‘treated’ Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship

'Avatar: The Way of Water’ teases The Weeknd's new song in trailer

'Avatar: The Way of Water’ teases The Weeknd's new song in trailer