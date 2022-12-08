 
Thursday Dec 08 2022
Prince Harry son Archie is none British, all American with 'thick accent': Video

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Netflix have dropped and episode one features their son Archie Harrison speaking for the first time.

In what seems to be a conversation between Meghan and her tot, Archie is talking about "well, it's all done beautiful" as Prince Harry talks about "how far we've come."

Responding to the video, Twitter fans were quick to note that the royal baby has a thick American accent, as opposed to his British roots.

"wait archie's little accent! #harryandmeghan," notes one.

"Episode two of Harry & Meghan showed the duke walking with his son, Archie, who was speaking with an American accent.

Harry said: “My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that" notes another site.

"I've been a fan of king krule for a year at this point and I'm just now looking at what the dum surfer lyrics actually are, literally can't understand half of it because Archie's accent is so god damn thick," a third commented.


