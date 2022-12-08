 
Thursday Dec 08 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry claims he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Prince Harry, in the first episode of his explosive Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, has claimed that he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with wife Meghan Markle and to join her world.

The first three episodes of the first half of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two-part docuseries were released on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and featured them making many shocking claims.

In the first episode, Prince Harry and Meghan sat down for an interview alongside several clips from a ‘video diary’, with the Duke of Sussex saying: “She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world.”

“And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world,” he added.

Before this bombshell claim, Prince Harry had explained: “I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with. The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart.”

Buckingham Palace, and the Royal Family at large, are yet to react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell docuseries. 

