Victoria Beckham enjoys dinner in Paris as her fashion business suffers huge losses

Victoria Beckham cut a stylish appearance as she enjoyed dinner with pals in Paris after losing millions in her fashion business.

The former Spice Girls member took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her festive trip with some big names from the fashion industry.

Posh Spice looked beautiful as she posed in the snaps wearing different chic ensembles ahead of Christmas.

The first image featured the fashion designer posing in front of a big Christmas tree while donning a stylish brown skirt with purple turtleneck jumper.

Victoria completed her look with a gold chain belt and wore red stilettos while her gorgeous tresses were styled in beachy waves.



Second picture showed her in a glamorous vibrant green satin gown as she posed with Vogue critic Anders Christian Madsen, designer Rick Owens and fashion figure Michèle Lamy.

This comes amid reports that Victoria has lost 53.9 million in her fashion business but still refuses to make changes in her brand to cover the loses.