Meghan Markle was asked to choose between Prince William, Harry in 2015?

Meghan Markle was once asked to choose between her now-husband Prince Harry and his brother Prince William, in a moment that was shared in her and Harry’s Netflix docuseries.

The first episode for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, featured a clip of the couple watching a Hello interview of Meghan from 2015, a year before she first met Prince Harry.

In the fun little clip, Meghan is asked to choose between Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, with the now-Duchess of Sussex saying, “I don’t know!” with a laugh. She then adds, “Harry. Sure.”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s adorable reactions to the footage were also featured, with Meghan saying, “Honey I’m sorry, I of course choose you!”, and Prince Harry replying in a sarcastic tone, “Oh okay, great. It just shows how little you knew.”

The first half of the couple’s two-part Netflix show dropped on Thursday, December 8, with the second half set to release on December 15.