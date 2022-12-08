 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series snubbed by pals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docu-series has been reportedly snubbed by their celebrity friends and members of the Royal Family.

The Daily Mail reported that Elton John, Edward Enninful and Harry’s “surrogate Dad” David Foster skipped on taking part in the series.

Moreover, Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey also snubbed the series.

Meanwhile, the streaming giant recently released the episode of the much-awaited miniseries in which Meghan Markle can also be seen recalling her first meeting with the Queen.

“It was surreal,” she said. “I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to the Royal Lodge for lunch, and Harry was like “my grandmother is there, she’s going to be here after church”.

“I remember being in the car and he was like “you know how to curtsey right” and I just thought it was a joke,” she recalled.

