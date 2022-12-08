Khloe Kardashian says ‘solitude is my power’ one year after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian reveals she can happily “vibe alone” in a cryptic social media post one year after Tristan Thompson paternity scandal.

Taking to Instagram story, the reality TV star shared a quote about being single and enjoying the “solitude.”

"One thing about me, I can vibe alone. Happily," the message read as per OK! Magazine. "My solitude is my power. That's why I'm unf**kwithable."

"Stop populating your life with those unworthy of your time and care," another quote shared by Khloe read. "Start dedicating more to those who deserve to be there."

Just two days prior to posting these quotes, Khloe shared an “advice for the day” with her 281 million followers that you can’t “make someone love you.”

This come a year after Khloe discovered that her ex-boyfriend fathered a child with Fitness instructor Maralee Nichols while still dating her.