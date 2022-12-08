Megan Fox eyeing court battle with ex Brian Austin Green over kids' custody: Report

Megan Fox eyeing court battle with ex Brian Austin Green over kids' custody

Megan Fox reportedly wants full custody of her kids’ whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green and may take the custody fight to court.

An insider spilled to Radar Online that the Jennifer's Body star wants her sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, to think of her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as their father.



The former couple has been civil while co-parenting their children ever since they parted ways in 2020 but Fox wants her kids to spend more time with MGK.

Even though the duo shares joint custody of their sons, they have been spending most of their time with Green after he had another baby with new flame Sharna Burgess.

Meanwhile, Fox thinks that the kids need to be close with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, before they get married.

"Megan and Colson plan to get married in the spring, and she wants her boys to make Colson part of their family, too," the source said.

"Megan wants to have kids with Colson and believes her boys need to start thinking of him as their father figure," the insider added.

The source claimed that Green has no intentions of keeping the kids away from their mother so he will not settle for anything less than 50/50 custody arrangement.

"People are convinced they're headed to court to work out their very different views," the outlet shared.