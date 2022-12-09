Meghan Markle's Hollywood friends avoid commenting on her Netflix documentary

No Hollywood celebrity has commented on Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary which released on Thursday.

Prince Harry slammed the media "feeding frenzy" over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries aired Thursday, also criticising his family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana.



Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, who showered praises on Meghan after attending the ceremony where Meghan and Harry received the Ripple of Hope Award, also chose not to comment on the documentary.

Similarly, Meghan's Hollywood friends Tyler Perry and Janina also remained silent after the documentary was released.

The royal family has been braced for the first three episodes of six-part series "Meghan & Harry".

The family was largely spared during the first episodes broadcast, but was still on the end of accusations of "unconscious" racial bias and that it did not help Meghan or Diana after her 1992 divorce from Harry's father Charles, now king.