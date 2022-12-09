 
Friday Dec 09 2022
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix series divides royal fans

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, released on Thursday, has divided the royal fans.

Royal fans outside Buckingham Palace were divided on the need for Harry and Meghan to make the series.

"It´s just not the right thing to do," said Mary Rose, 68, from Worksop in northeast England. "He (Harry) was so close to his brother at one time and now he´s alienated himself from his family."

But Fflur Jones, a 26-year-old nurse from Wales, said: "I think they´re really brave for what they´ve done."

"Speaking out, especially against family, is really difficult. So fair play to them for doing that."

According to AFP, in the central English city of Nottingham, the first place Harry and Meghan visited as a royal couple in 2017, Alex Smith, 29, was also not impressed with their stance, blaming "headstrong" Meghan.

"I think it´s more her," she said. "I think he´s (Harry)... under the thumb," she added.

The docuseries airs three months since the death of Harry´s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and a month before the long-awaited publication of his memoirs, "Spare".

