Friday Dec 09, 2022

King Charles ignores questions on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix docuseries

King Charles ignored questions about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series, released on Thursday.

As the King carried out engagements at a church and community centre in London, reporters shouted 'Have you watched the documentary?' and 'Have you spoken to Prince Harry?'

In the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, the couple - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat, Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates, and previously unseen footage of their son Archie.

In the series, Harry said both he and Meghan had "sacrificed everything", and that he was terrified of his wife being driven away by the media.

Buckingham Palace also said it would not be commenting on the series. (Web Desk/Reuters)

