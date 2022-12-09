 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
Prince William has had 'devastating' three years since Prince Harry's royal exit

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Prince William has reportedly struggled since his brother Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family, a friend has claimed saying that the past three years have been ‘devastating’ for him.

The revelation came from an unnamed friend of William’s wife Kate Middleton, who told The Daily Beast that not only does William ‘hate’ Meghan for ‘ripping’ Harry away from him, but also that he has had a hard few years.

“It’s hard to imagine how devastating the last three years have been for William. The brothers were so close, they had such an incredible bond,” the friend revealed.

They added: “It’s impossible really to express what a massive, terrible, ongoing headache this has been for William in the past few years.”

The same friend further shared that ‘everyone warned’ Prince Harry against Meghan but that he ‘wouldn’t listen’ and she succeeded in ‘ripping him away’.

“The bond is gone, completely gone and this film is just the latest betrayal. William really, really, really hates both of them now. It’s really toxic and destructive for all of them. At the end of the day, they are a family, and their whole family life has been ruined by Meghan. You can’t imagine how bad it really is,” the friend concluded. 

