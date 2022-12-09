 
Friday Dec 09 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry feels responsible for leaving Meghan Markle without a dad

Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Prince Harry has just branded himself the sole reason behind Meghan Markle losing her father.

The topic of Prince Harry’s self-inflicted blame emerged once the duo began discussing the events leading up to their wedding, as well as Thomas Markle’s absence.

Meghan Markle weighed in on the impact her father’s conversations had with TMZ and how she wound up having to learn “you're not coming to our wedding through a tabloid.”

The screen then turned to a series of screenshots that highlighted the exchange between Meghan and her father.

“Suddenly he was saying he's in the hospital. What's going on?” she recounted in the docuseries. “Please just pick up the phone, we're not mad. Just please pick up the phone'.”

Meghan later went on to admit that she was s “calling calling calling calling” at the time “and the world is watching this drama play out'.”

“Even once it was said in the media I just kept calling. We need to know what's going on, I don't understand, what's going on? Are you okay? What hospital are you at? All of us were just trying to to understand what's going on.”

At this point Prince Harry chimed in and addressed his own guilt over the entire situation and even went as far as to accuse himself. “She had a father before this and now she doesn't have a father,” he said.

“And I shouldered that, because if Meg wasn't with me then her dad would still be her dad.”

