Taylor Swift gears up to direct her first feature-length film

Taylor Swift is all geared up to direct her first feature-length film.



On Friday, Searchlight Pictures announced that Swift, 32, will make her feature-length film directorial debut with an original script she has written, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

While details about the film's plot and casting have not yet been shared, the movie will be produced by Searchlight, which in recent years has made Academy Award-winning movies like Guillermo del Toro's 2017 film The Shape of Water and Chloe Zhao's 2020 drama Nomadland.

Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield called the "Anti-Hero" singer a "once in a generation artist and storyteller" in a statement Friday.

"It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," Greenbaum and Greenfield added of Swift.

Swift has recently received acclaim and awards for her directorial work on her own music videos and for All Too Well: The Short Film, a 13-minute short film set to and inspired by the 10-minute version of her beloved song All Too Well, which appears on the re-released album Red (Taylor's Version).



