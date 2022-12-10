 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc ‘a sheer royal disappointment’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded ‘huge disappointment’ over their docuseries.

Psychologist, author and producer Peggy Drexler issued this claim against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started by writing for CNN, “Indeed, what we learn from “Harry & Meghan” is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are less interested in staying out of the spotlight than in staying in complete control of how that spotlight makes them look. But, well, that’s just not how celebrity works.”

“Which is just one reason ‘Harry & Meghan’ is a royal disappointment. The couple quit the family because they didn’t want the attention. But, very clearly, what they didn’t want was the negative attention, or any criticism whatsoever — a very primitive (and, ironically, very royal) attitude. In life — in real life — there is no good without the bad.”

“The production, then, is an effort not to be revealing in an honest and genuine way, to reveal ‘the full truth” that “no one knows’ — as Harry says in the film’s opening few minutes — but to drum up sympathy for themselves.”

Before concluding “Indeed, when asked why she wanted to make this documentary, Meghan answers, ‘When you feel like people haven’t gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it’s really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what’s happened and also who we are’.”

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’

Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’
Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations

Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations
YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab

YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news
DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report

DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report
Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana
Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional
R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album

R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album
Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks