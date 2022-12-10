Prince Harry a ‘victim’ of ‘attention seeking’ Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been branded a “hapless victim” of the “cunning attention seeker” Meghan Markle.



Psychologist, author and producer Peggy Drexler issued this claim against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In her piece for CNN she weighed in on how Prince Harry was once “viewed by the public as a hapless victim of a cunning attention seeker, or suffering from a form of ‘repetition compulsion’ in which he’s repeating in his adult life a scenario familiar to him from growing up Princess Diana’s son, viewers will surely now have less sympathy.”

But with the release of Harry & Meghan, its become clear to the public “that he’s willfully chosen to see what he wants to see.”