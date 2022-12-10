Britney Spears returns to Instagram after short break with bizarre reel

Britney Spears reactivated her Instagram account with bizarre video amid concerns about her social media being controlled grows.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker dropped a reel on her handle offering an insight into her birthday celebrations to her 41.6 million followers.

The video shows the pop star weirdly posing in front of camera. At one point during the clip, Spears shoved her head into her birthday cake covering her face in frosting

“30 sec to mars !!! Yep it’s my b-day all week and I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself!!!" she captioned the video.

“Oops I accidentally pressed wrong button,” she added. “My goal this year is to learn to be as COMFORTABLE with people as they are with me!!!!!”

“I want to go to a wedding this year, grab the mic, sing a song or two, and fall down eight times!!! It’s my first year in 15 years being treated as an equal and good God I didn’t know about this NO RULE THING!!!

“Pssss this video is so blurry sorry!!! Is it a little awkward or weird to watch ??? DUH that’s the whole point!!!” she concluded.

This comes after the singer’s husband Sam Asghari addressed her disappearance from social media as he asked her “supportive and protective” fans to respect her privacy.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring actor said that social media “can be traumatizing” hence it is “good to take a break.”

“She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times,” he wrote.