Prince Harry hurts Prince William, as he shuns Prince of Wales' plea

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shunned Prince William's as the Sussexes included Princess Diana's interview despite the future king's pleas to never air it.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell docuseries features a clip from Princess Diana’s 1995 'Panorama' interview, leaving a royal expert extremely shocked.

Nick Bullen, True Royalty TV co-founder, told Fox News Digital that Harry should not have shown any clips from that interview, especially after his older brother Prince William condemned it.

"When that scene popped up, I could not believe it," said Bullen.

The multi-award-winning television producer added: "William stood outside Kensington Palace and said this material should never be seen again. And it should be consigned to history. And here are Harry and Meghan using it in their own documentary. You know some would argue you can draw a line from that interview to the Paris tunnel. And here they are using it in their program."

On Thursday, Netflix released the first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan." In the first episode, The Duke of Sussex commented on his mother’s interview with BBC’s journalist Martin Bashir secured using deceitful methods.

"I think we all now know she was deceived into giving the interview, but at the same time, she spoke the truth of her experience," said Harry.



In the televised interview, Diana opened up about the struggles she faced within the royal family. She also detailed the breakdown of her marriage to then-Prince Charles.

Previously, Prince William said: "It is my firm view that this Panorama program holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative."



William, according to the expert, may find it hurtful that clips from that interview were included in the Meghan and Harry's tell-all.



"This is why I’m saying [that] I think the whole thing is just so self-serving," Bullen explained. "You know, the question was asked to them, ‘Why did they do this?' It wasn’t for their truth to be heard. Their truth has been heard many, many times. It was to make money and it was to fund a $14 million Montecito mansion. It’s as simple as that."