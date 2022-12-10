Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their first dance and intimate wedding pics in new trailer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not seem to hide anything from public as they have shared never-before-seen intimate photos of their wedding in the latest trailer for their Netflix series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their first dance as husband and wife was to 1960s hit Land of a Thousand Dances. The couple proudly shared the photos in the new clip for their documentary.

In the latest clip, the California-based couple appeared discussing their wedding dance.

Lilbet's mom, in new interview for the documentary, says: 'I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance.' She turns to Harry and asks: 'Song of Thousand Dances? A Thousand Dances? I always get it wrong.'

The next three episodes will be released on December 15, the same day of Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert.



On Thursday (December 8), the first three episodes of "Meghan & Harry" were made available to stream, with the pair talking about the pressure they felt from media interest in their lives.



The new trailer released by the streaming giant on Saturday shows the Duchess of Sussex singing and a series of unseen photos of the couple dancing at their with VIPs including music legend Elton John.

