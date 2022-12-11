 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Will Smith: Get two months of free Apple TV+ to watch 'Emancipation'

Emancipation star Will Smith offered a free Apple TV+ subscription to people to watch his upcoming slave drama film.

As per Billboard, the Oscar winner said, I’ve been reading a lot of the comments, and I see a lot of people saying they don’t have Apple TV+,” Smith said in an Instagram video posted Thursday. “That’s unacceptable to me.”

The 54-year-old actor sealed a streaming deal with Apple for new and returning subscribers to watch the film for free.

The Antoine Fuqua-helmed movie, which depicted the harrowing freedom journey of a Black man who escaped slavery in Louisiana, will be available to stream on the platform on Dec 9, Friday.

Will Smith-starred Emancipation released in selected theatres on Dec 2, which is opened to mixed reviews.

