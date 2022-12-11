 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ana de Arma on 'Blonde': 'It's not a biopic'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Ana de Arma on Blonde: Its not a biopic
Ana de Arma on 'Blonde': 'It's not a biopic'

Ana de Armas addressed the criticism of on her Blonde film, , saying it's not a factual biopic.

During an interview with Variety's new series Actors on Actors, the 34-year-old addressed the controversial film, saying, "There is this photographic memory that we all have of Marilyn. So we think we know what was happening at that time. The film gives a different interpretation to those images, mixed with the book's story."

"I think that's what has been tough for the audience to understand about the movie; the emotional truth is so powerful in the film that it's hard to separate that it's not a biopic," she continued. "I've heard, 'You missed this part of her life,' and 'She was not only sad or depressed.' And I'm like, 'I know, but we're not telling that story.' "

De Armas also added it was "important" for Blonde to show "the difficult part or the dark side."

"Because," she continued, "even though it's a fictional book and movie, it was true what happened. You don't end up dead at 36 years old if everything was amazing and perfect."

Ana de Armas-starrer Blonde was opened to divisive reviews, praising Armas's performance, but Dominik's graphic depiction of Monroe's life was panned.

More From Entertainment:

Royal correspondent hits back at Prince Harry ‘extended PR arm’ claims

Royal correspondent hits back at Prince Harry ‘extended PR arm’ claims
Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96

Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96
Prince Harry says King Charles, William should watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series

Prince Harry says King Charles, William should watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series
Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022

Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022
Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg
Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post

Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post
Meghan Markle leading ‘fully intoxicated’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle leading ‘fully intoxicated’ Prince Harry
Netflix movies, series to watch from December 12-18: Full list

Netflix movies, series to watch from December 12-18: Full list
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: the rebel royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: the rebel royals
Prince Harry extends Christmas olive branch to Prince William amid worsening rift

Prince Harry extends Christmas olive branch to Prince William amid worsening rift
Game Awards 2022: Al Pacino's surprise entry leaves crowd in hysteria

Game Awards 2022: Al Pacino's surprise entry leaves crowd in hysteria
Kate Middleton ‘warned’ by Prince William against giving bombshell interview

Kate Middleton ‘warned’ by Prince William against giving bombshell interview