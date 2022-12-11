Ana de Arma on 'Blonde': 'It's not a biopic'

Ana de Armas addressed the criticism of on her Blonde film, , saying it's not a factual biopic.

During an interview with Variety's new series Actors on Actors, the 34-year-old addressed the controversial film, saying, "There is this photographic memory that we all have of Marilyn. So we think we know what was happening at that time. The film gives a different interpretation to those images, mixed with the book's story."

"I think that's what has been tough for the audience to understand about the movie; the emotional truth is so powerful in the film that it's hard to separate that it's not a biopic," she continued. "I've heard, 'You missed this part of her life,' and 'She was not only sad or depressed.' And I'm like, 'I know, but we're not telling that story.' "

De Armas also added it was "important" for Blonde to show "the difficult part or the dark side."

"Because," she continued, "even though it's a fictional book and movie, it was true what happened. You don't end up dead at 36 years old if everything was amazing and perfect."

Ana de Armas-starrer Blonde was opened to divisive reviews, praising Armas's performance, but Dominik's graphic depiction of Monroe's life was panned.