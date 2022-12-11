 
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Meghan Markle 'dominated' wedding as Harry 'does not feel part of story'

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Meghan Markle took the lead on her wedding preparations with Prince Harry, says royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex made the wedding about herself as body language Inbaal Honigman lay bare her 'I' language.

Speaking about their wedding in the latest episode of her Netflix series, Meghan said: "I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance."

She then asked Harry: "Song of 1,000 Dances? A thousand dances? I always get it wrong."

Meghan then recalled that she was "spinning like a whirlwind" before adding: "It was so great."

Speaking exclusively to Daily Star, Inbaal revealed: "As they sit on the sofa in the documentary and talk about it, Meghan is being very vivacious towards the camera, whereas Harry is quite reserved.

"He doesn't participate in Meghan's attempts to remember the song's name, or in coming up with the lyrics."

She added: "As she sings a few lines, he's looking down, reluctant to be drawn into this part of the conversation. He even holds two fingers to his lips, a subtle move which shows he's not interested in adding detail to the story."

Despite "not seeing himself as part of that story," Harry has a "supportive language" towards his wife.

She explained: "He encourages Meghan to recall the song, and retell the story. His body is facing hers on the sofa in a supportive way – he wants her to feel safe and comfortable.

"He nods throughout to make her feel secure, but the story about the song is her story, not his. He doesn't see himself as part of that story. Her words reveal that the song choice was her responsibility. She says, 'I just really wanted the music to be fun'. Not 'WE'," he concluded.

